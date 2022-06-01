Automotive World Magazine – June 2022

The automotive industry is pouring huge amounts of money into electrification, with many brands committing to an all-electric future. In some regions, upcoming environmental targets will not be met without an electric fleet. With the pressure on to shift to battery power, nobody wants to hear that this technology is inherently unsafe.

Battery fires in hybrid and electric vehicles have attracted plenty of headline space, with huge recalls and safety probes by government bodies. Fires in EVs are nothing to dismiss lightly. They burn hotter than ICE fires and can cause serious damage. Once they start, there is little that can be done. As one expert told Automotive World: “Once a battery pack is on fire, that’s it. You just need to exit the vehicle and watch it burn.”

But are EVs at any greater risk for fire than traditional ICE models? So far, the statistics don’t point to that conclusion. This month we take a deep dive into what’s been going on with battery safety and where that technology could be headed in the future.

