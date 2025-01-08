Automotive World Magazine – January 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – December 2024 edition
- The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2025
- Ford Motor Company model plans and production forecast to 2028
Strategy
- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares makes surprise early departure
- Delaware rejects Musk’s US$101bn Tesla pay package – again
- Nissan looks to new leadership for ‘urgent’ 2025 turnaround
- Stellantis rejoins ACEA to help build new industry roadmap
- Amazon ‘redesigns car shopping’
- Honda and Nissan merger rumours grow with China pressure
- Porsche SE prepares to write down up to US$21bn of VW stake
Markets
- EU automotive slips away from US, China gains influence
- China escalates US EV trade war with raw minerals ban
- Hyundai looks to China for EV growth through JV with BAIC
- EV sales set global record but huge regional differences
- Competition and regulations shape Europe’s car pricing issue
- California cements 2035 ICE phase out ahead of Trump return
- Cadillac: Europe’s latest niche player?
Autonomous Mobility
- From Cruise to Super Cruise: GM withdraws from robotaxi race
- Waymo claims its AVs are statistically safer than people
Electric Mobility
- GM reins in battery investments as US policy becomes clearer
- Stellantis to introduce lithium-sulphur batteries from 2030
- Global growth potential uncertain for Korean battery makers
- ‘Game-changing’ Mercedes eActros 600 hits the road
- Next-gen hybrids become major part of Honda’s growth plan
- Thailand pushes hard to boost EV production
- EREVs are more than a ‘stop gap’ solution, says Li Auto
Urban Mobility
- Data underpins sustainable city mobility solutions
Manufacturing
- Turkey is poised to become a vehicle production hotspot
- VW and union compromise on ‘fundamental realignment’
- South Africa’s vehicle manufacturers: outside looking in?
- VW extends olive branch to US workers in contract talks
- Stellantis and CATL invest US$4.3bn in new LFP battery plant
- Ford battery JV secures US funding before Trump arrival
- What will be will be: 2025 and the global auto industry