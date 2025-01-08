Automotive World Magazine – January 2025

Automotive World Magazine – January 2025

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – December 2024 edition
  • The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2025
  • Ford Motor Company model plans and production forecast to 2028

Strategy

  • Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares makes surprise early departure
  • Delaware rejects Musk’s US$101bn Tesla pay package – again
  • Nissan looks to new leadership for ‘urgent’ 2025 turnaround
  • Stellantis rejoins ACEA to help build new industry roadmap
  • Amazon ‘redesigns car shopping’
  • Honda and Nissan merger rumours grow with China pressure
  • Porsche SE prepares to write down up to US$21bn of VW stake

Markets

  • EU automotive slips away from US, China gains influence
  • China escalates US EV trade war with raw minerals ban
  • Hyundai looks to China for EV growth through JV with BAIC
  • EV sales set global record but huge regional differences
  • Competition and regulations shape Europe’s car pricing issue
  • California cements 2035 ICE phase out ahead of Trump return
  • Cadillac: Europe’s latest niche player?

Autonomous Mobility

  • From Cruise to Super Cruise: GM withdraws from robotaxi race
  • Waymo claims its AVs are statistically safer than people

Electric Mobility

  • GM reins in battery investments as US policy becomes clearer
  • Stellantis to introduce lithium-sulphur batteries from 2030
  • Global growth potential uncertain for Korean battery makers
  • ‘Game-changing’ Mercedes eActros 600 hits the road
  • Next-gen hybrids become major part of Honda’s growth plan
  • Thailand pushes hard to boost EV production
  • EREVs are more than a ‘stop gap’ solution, says Li Auto

Urban Mobility

  • Data underpins sustainable city mobility solutions

Manufacturing

  • Turkey is poised to become a vehicle production hotspot
  • VW and union compromise on ‘fundamental realignment’
  • South Africa’s vehicle manufacturers: outside looking in?
  • VW extends olive branch to US workers in contract talks
  • Stellantis and CATL invest US$4.3bn in new LFP battery plant
  • Ford battery JV secures US funding before Trump arrival
  • What will be will be: 2025 and the global auto industry

