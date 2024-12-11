Automotive World Magazine – December 2024

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – November 2024 edition
- Tesla model plans and production forecast to 2028
- AW rev counter Q3 2024: downturn accelerates
Results
- BMW Q3: faulty brakes but still a sharp slowdown
- Honda Q2: motorcycles to the rescue (again)
- Mazda Q2 results: gloom gloom
- Mitsubishi Motors anticipates much stronger H2
- Nikola warns cash to run out in Q1 2025
- Nissan Q2 results—it’s revival time, again
- Stellantis sales and revenue fall, outlook slashed
- Subaru returns to double-digit margin in Q2
- Suzuki sticks with downbeat forecast for second-half
- Toyota Q2 profits down, but full-year outlook maintained
- VW Q3 results: 2024 proving even tougher than feared
- Xiaomi exceeds Q3 expectations, raises delivery forecast
Strategy
- Tesla exceeds US$1tr market cap following Trump victory
- Zeekr to purchase 51% of Lynk from Geely and Volvo
- Hyundai promotes Muñoz to CEO amid uncertainties in the US
- Vingroup and its Chairman finance to help VinFast break even
- Mercedes-Benz aims to slash costs by billions annually
- VW unions threaten historic strikes if US$18bn cuts proceed
- Ford to axe 4,000 more jobs from Europe
- VW brings in former Rivian exec as next Americas CEO
- Streetscooter owner e.Volution files for insolvency
- Nissan maintains future plans despite “severe situation”
- Europe under pressure: Schaeffler cuts 4,700 jobs
- Wage cuts or plant closures: how Volkswagen can save itself
- EREVs key to VW’s ‘future-proof’ China strategy
- Tesla seeks “conditional” dismissal of Rivian theft lawsuit
- Bosch to cut jobs and wages as auto industry entropy rises
- Valeo cuts follow “loss of competitiveness” in Europe
Markets
- Stellantis hopes to win over US with flexible new platform
- Indonesian auto: depressed in 2024, “wide open” in 2025?
- How independent are Chinese manufacturers from government?
- What does Trump’s return mean for automotive?
- Xi and Biden urge Sino-US trade competition, not conflict
- Trump may remove IRA EV tax credits with Tesla’s support
- Could Trump’s EPA pick spell an EV transition slowdown?
- US import tariff risk is not a problem for Toyota in Mexico
- Trump’s pick for DoT to reshape EV, AV, and safety policy
- What’s the potential impact of Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs?
- California Trump-proofs with plans to plug EV rebate gap
- 2025: will geopolitics “reset” the global auto supply chain?
E-mobility
- US DoE grants loan to lithium recycler before Trump’s return
- CATL could bring solid-state to market as early as 2027
- Xpeng CEO cites EREVs as solution to global charging gap
- Could a hybrid model help Nio build global market share?
- Toyota CTO: eVTOL to change ‘sense of distance and time’
- China helps set new global EV sales record in October
- CATL is “open” to onshoring in the US despite trade war
- Honda marks new milestone in solid-state roadmap
- Northvolt CEO resigns as company files for Chapter 11
- More EV backtracking as Lotus doubles down on EREV
- Axial flux motors: the future of performance in an EV era
Hydrogen mobility
- Daimler wins US$239m funding for fuel cell truck production
Software-defined vehicle
- Qualcomm: AI is the new UI
- Generative AI will reshape the logistics sector—gradually
- Innovation at the edge transforms connected mobility
Manufacturing
- Ford halts F-150 Lightning production amid EV strategy shift
- Stellantis deepens cuts to US factory staff
- Has the shine come off gigacasting’s appeal?
- Nissan: what do the planned cutbacks really mean?
- Rivian scores US$6.6bn loan to build Georgia EV gigafactory
- Stellantis orders latest Turin plant halt amid layoff fears
- Stellantis to shut Luton in wake of UK ZEV pressure
- Hyundai Metaplant to prosper despite EV market problems
- Chinese companies starting to fill Russian assembly plants
- Making cheap Chinese cars in Germany: illogical surely?
