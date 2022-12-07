Automotive World Magazine – December 2022

Electrification offers the opportunity to completely rethink vehicle design and UX, and plenty of companies are keen to show off their vision of that. This month we take a closer look at Aehra’s interpretation of future mobility, exemplified by its prototype electric SUV.

That may indeed indicate the direction of personal mobility, but just how long will private ownership stick around? It’s a highly debated topic, and developments within shared mobility and autonomous driving suggest there will be interesting alternatives on offer in the coming years. Automotive World heard more from Uber, Motional and Halo on this front. We also take a closer look at developments in EV battery technology, location data and Industry 4.0.

In this issue: