Automotive World Magazine – December 2022

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Automotive World Magazine – December 2022

Electrification offers the opportunity to completely rethink vehicle design and UX, and plenty of companies are keen to show off their vision of that. This month we take a closer look at Aehra’s interpretation of future mobility, exemplified by its prototype electric SUV.

That may indeed indicate the direction of personal mobility, but just how long will private ownership stick around? It’s a highly debated topic, and developments within shared mobility and autonomous driving suggest there will be interesting alternatives on offer in the coming years. Automotive World heard more from Uber, Motional and Halo on this front. We also take a closer look at developments in EV battery technology, location data and Industry 4.0.

In this issue:

  • Aehra aims to change the shape of EVs with new SUV
  • Warnings on Tesla stock bubble grow louder
  • Uber and Motional target record robotaxi deployment
  • Cost and compatibility challenge ultra-fast network rollout
  • The road to robotaxis will be an iterative journey
  • Where next for wrong-way driving detection?
  • Mobility innovation stalls in Russia
  • Manufacturing data: too much of a good thing?
  • Automakers must reconcile EV ownership with affordability
  • On-demand services are changing attitudes to car ownership
  • What does sensor fusion mean for the future of radar?
  • Euro 7 highlights economic vs environment debate
  • As charging times drop, battery tech must evolve
  • Location data: the keystone of the software-defined car

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here