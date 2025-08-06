Automotive World Magazine – August 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – July 2025 edition
Results
- GM Q2 tariff impact: US$1.1bn, similar expected for Q3/Q4
- Hyundai Motor: favourable forex mostly offsets tariff impact
- JLR Q1 sales down due to tariffs and legacy Jaguar wind down
- Stellantis: fuel cells out, V8s back in
- Tesla faces “a few rough quarters”
- Skoda is VW Group’s most profitable brand in H1 2025
- Volvo Trucks’ low Q2 sales buoyed by strong service division
Strategy
- Are legacy automakers moving at ‘China speed’?
- Aston Martin: UK-US tariff deal only complicates forecasts
- BMW focuses on software to reverse delivery decline in China
- Mitsubishi’s French affair gets serious
- How does Daimler Truck expect to emerge ‘Stronger’ by 2030?
- Renault names interim CEO as it lowers FY25 margin forecast
- Stellantis calls it quits on hydrogen fuel cells
- Tesla struggling globally as it faces intense competition
- Trucks face similar financial and competition issues to cars
Markets
- Does the automotive industry have a systemic recall problem?
- Consolidation just around the corner in China
- Is Brazil about to reach its automotive market potential?
- By the numbers: Brazil’s automotive industry Jan-May 2025
- Is Canada’s automotive industry at a crossroads?
- Kia scores record Canadian sales in H1 2025
- India’s auto market: sales down, exports up in Q1 25/26
- H1 2025: Japanese OEMs struggling in China, Europe, and US
- BYD moves fast to build momentum in Saudi Arabian EV market
- Has the Big Beautiful Bill killed US electrification plans?
- US strikes Japan deal: Europe optimistic, Detroit concerned
- Do any automakers really benefit from the EU-US tariff deal?
Autonomous mobility
- European regulations: AV roadblock or accelerator?
- NHTSA nominee: hard on AV regs, softer on AEB
- How will autonomy reshape insurance and risk assessment?
Software-defined vehicle
- SDV technology moves from retrofit to tailor-made
- What’s holding up the SDV rollout?
- ZAC proposes AI alternative to automotive neural networks
- How can maps help consumers trust automated driving?
Electric mobility
- Jaguar harnesses track-side innovation for EV targets
- Chinese EVs now perceived as superior in Europe, says Zeekr
- Batteries and chargers: the economics of electrification
- Ford Pro: the business case for EVs hinges on smart charging
- Traton Charging Solutions: access is the game-changer
- ZF R&D head: “the art of engineering” in the EV age
Suppliers
- Marelli in Chapter 11: what does it mean for automotive?
Material
- EVs and Euro 7 prompt lubricant evolution