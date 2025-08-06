Automotive World Magazine – August 2025

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – July 2025 edition

Results

  • GM Q2 tariff impact: US$1.1bn, similar expected for Q3/Q4
  • Hyundai Motor: favourable forex mostly offsets tariff impact
  • JLR Q1 sales down due to tariffs and legacy Jaguar wind down
  • Stellantis: fuel cells out, V8s back in
  • Tesla faces “a few rough quarters”
  • Skoda is VW Group’s most profitable brand in H1 2025
  • Volvo Trucks’ low Q2 sales buoyed by strong service division

Strategy

  • Are legacy automakers moving at ‘China speed’?
  • Aston Martin: UK-US tariff deal only complicates forecasts
  • BMW focuses on software to reverse delivery decline in China
  • Mitsubishi’s French affair gets serious
  • How does Daimler Truck expect to emerge ‘Stronger’ by 2030?
  • Renault names interim CEO as it lowers FY25 margin forecast
  • Stellantis calls it quits on hydrogen fuel cells
  • Tesla struggling globally as it faces intense competition
  • Trucks face similar financial and competition issues to cars

Markets

  • Does the automotive industry have a systemic recall problem?
  • Consolidation just around the corner in China
  • Is Brazil about to reach its automotive market potential?
  • By the numbers: Brazil’s automotive industry Jan-May 2025
  • Is Canada’s automotive industry at a crossroads?
  • Kia scores record Canadian sales in H1 2025
  • India’s auto market: sales down, exports up in Q1 25/26
  • H1 2025: Japanese OEMs struggling in China, Europe, and US
  • BYD moves fast to build momentum in Saudi Arabian EV market
  • Has the Big Beautiful Bill killed US electrification plans?
  • US strikes Japan deal: Europe optimistic, Detroit concerned
  • Do any automakers really benefit from the EU-US tariff deal?

Autonomous mobility

  • European regulations: AV roadblock or accelerator?
  • NHTSA nominee: hard on AV regs, softer on AEB
  • How will autonomy reshape insurance and risk assessment?

Software-defined vehicle

  • SDV technology moves from retrofit to tailor-made
  • What’s holding up the SDV rollout?
  • ZAC proposes AI alternative to automotive neural networks
  • How can maps help consumers trust automated driving?

Electric mobility

  • Jaguar harnesses track-side innovation for EV targets
  • Chinese EVs now perceived as superior in Europe, says Zeekr
  • Batteries and chargers: the economics of electrification
  • Ford Pro: the business case for EVs hinges on smart charging
  • Traton Charging Solutions: access is the game-changer
  • ZF R&D head: “the art of engineering” in the EV age

Suppliers

  • Marelli in Chapter 11: what does it mean for automotive?

Material

  • EVs and Euro 7 prompt lubricant evolution

 

https://www.automotiveworld.com/magazine/automotive-world-magazine-august-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here