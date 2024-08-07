Automotive World Magazine – August 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

  • Data
    Global light vehicle sales to increase 2.9% in 2024
  • Results
    Musk prioritises autonomy following Tesla’s mixed Q2 results
    China and Cruise losses cast shadow on GM’s Q2 results
  • Brands
    JLR’s halo strategy sends its prices higher and higher
  • Markets
    Korean automotive risks over-dependence on North America
    Truckmakers weigh up supply and demand in post-COVID economy
  • Legislation
    China escalates US EV trade war dispute to the WTO
    US to issue new rules on Chinese vehicle software in August
    Renault CEO urges EU to be flexible on 2035 ICE phase-out
  • Supply chain
    US market conditions require new OEM-supplier business model
  • Autonomous
    Aurora’s pay-per-mile key to scaling autonomous trucking
  • Software-defined vehicle
    CrowdStrike prompts software security reassessment
  • E-Mobility
    GM’s Barra backs off one million electric vehicle target
    Suzuki future-proofing: energy reduction more than EVs
    Why are major OEMs getting cold feet over electric vehicles?
    Power shift: VW turns to Rivian for EV software
  • Hydrogen
    Fuel cells heading for cost parity with batteries by 2029
    Cars are just the start: Toyota readies hydrogen ecosystem
  • Manufacturing
    VinFast delays opening of its US EV plant to 2028
    Ford retools plant for ICE pick-up instead of EV models
    Trump signals he is “open” to Chinese EV production in US
    Volvo Cars moves to mitigate EX30 production uncertainty
    EU tariffs are changing automotive production geography

