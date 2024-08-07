Automotive World Magazine – August 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility
In this issue:
- Data
Global light vehicle sales to increase 2.9% in 2024
- Results
Musk prioritises autonomy following Tesla’s mixed Q2 results
China and Cruise losses cast shadow on GM’s Q2 results
- Brands
JLR’s halo strategy sends its prices higher and higher
- Markets
Korean automotive risks over-dependence on North America
Truckmakers weigh up supply and demand in post-COVID economy
- Legislation
China escalates US EV trade war dispute to the WTO
US to issue new rules on Chinese vehicle software in August
Renault CEO urges EU to be flexible on 2035 ICE phase-out
- Supply chain
US market conditions require new OEM-supplier business model
- Autonomous
Aurora’s pay-per-mile key to scaling autonomous trucking
- Software-defined vehicle
CrowdStrike prompts software security reassessment
- E-Mobility
GM’s Barra backs off one million electric vehicle target
Suzuki future-proofing: energy reduction more than EVs
Why are major OEMs getting cold feet over electric vehicles?
Power shift: VW turns to Rivian for EV software
- Hydrogen
Fuel cells heading for cost parity with batteries by 2029
Cars are just the start: Toyota readies hydrogen ecosystem
- Manufacturing
VinFast delays opening of its US EV plant to 2028
Ford retools plant for ICE pick-up instead of EV models
Trump signals he is “open” to Chinese EV production in US
Volvo Cars moves to mitigate EX30 production uncertainty
EU tariffs are changing automotive production geography