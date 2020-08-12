Automotive World Magazine – August 2020

Welcome to this August issues of Automotive World Magazine. This month we lead with an in-depth review of Stellantis, the new corporate brand identity that will represent the merged activities of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA. The strategies deployed by these partners could set the template for future mergers if the industry continues to consolidate as expected.

This issue also explores the unprecedented headwinds for commercial vehicle players, with an inside view of Europe’s upcoming pollution regulations and Volvo Group’s response to COVID-19. China comes under the spotlight with an exploration of its mobility prospects in the post-pandemic era. Analysis also features C-suite insights from Nikola Motor, ViaVan, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) and autonomous vehicle-startup Voyage.

In this issue:

Interview: Mark Russell, Chief Executive, Nikola Motor Company

What does the future hold for China post-COVID?

Interview: Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, CLEPA

Europe’s automotive industry prepares for clamp down on pollutants

How might driverless technology reshape ride-hailing?

Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?

COVID-19 will force public transit into a digital, greener on-demand world

Enter Stellantis: the corporate face of new mobility?

Volvo Group positions for success in post-COVID recession

COMMENT: Do SAE Levels belong in the showroom? And what is L2+?

FCA and Waymo home in on autonomous delivery

COMMENT: Automakers must rethink sound and voice tech strategy

Industry doubles down on seamless multi-modal journey focus

Future mobility places new pressure on Tier 1 suppliers

…