Transforming the digital cockpit with generative AI

Moderator:
- Will Girling, Journalist, Automotive World
Panel:
- Lori Mavis, Associate Director of Product Management, Publicis Sapient
- Holger Beilstein, Head of UX Assets, Continental Automotive
- Auston Payyappilly, Director, Product Management & Acquisitions – ADAS & Cockpit, BOSCH
Generative AI has the potential to shape the future of the digital cockpit, creating a safer, more personalized, and engaging driving experience. Despite being nascent, the technology has already found its way into vehicle cockpits, and future mobility stakeholders are committing enormous resources to realizing its transformative potential.
- What is generative AI, and how are automakers integrating it into their vehicle cockpits?
- How will the use of generative AI in cockpits evolve over the next decade and beyond?
- What are the limitations of generative AI, and how can they be overcome?
- How can automakers ensure the responsible use of generative AI in their vehicles?