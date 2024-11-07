Monetizing the software-defined vehicle

Moderator:
- Will Girling, Journalist, Automotive World
Panel:
- Dr. Tobias Schneiderbauer, Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Moritz Neukirchner, Senior Director, Strategic Product Management, Software-Defined Vehicle, Elektrobit
- Alex Rybak, Senior Director of Product Management, Revenera
As the shift towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) gathers pace and customers re-evaluate their driving experience expectations, new revenue opportunities are arising outside the traditional vehicle sales model. Competition for these new digital revenue pools is fierce, so a comprehensive and effective monetization strategy is essential.
- What new revenue opportunities are being created by the transition to SDVs, and how will they evolve as we move towards autonomous driving?
- What are the main challenges to monetizing the SDV?
- How will consumer preferences and willingness to pay for in-vehicle services evolve as SDV adoption becomes widespread?
- How can automakers position themselves to benefit from these new revenue pools?