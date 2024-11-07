Monetizing the software-defined vehicle

Software and technology companies want to make the most out of their products. Their goal is to accelerate time to market and innovate as quickly as possible, build products that customers like, understand how they are being used and monetize what matters. Revenera provides the enabling technology and the experts to do just that.

We help software and technology companies to use open-source solutions more effectively, by finding and mitigating security and license compliance issues early in the development process and in their continuous delivery process. We help them understand how their products are being used so they can make better decisions. And we are the enabler for modern business models, and the effective enforcement of these models.

Revenera has more than three decades of history in software licensing and compliance, growing organically and through acquisitions and providing market-leading solutions that help software companies significantly grow their revenues and save operational cost. We proudly serve more than 35,000 customers worldwide, managing and protecting more than $37 million in entitlements and $40 billion in revenue each year.

