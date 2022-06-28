Our Future Mobility North America online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility.

Agenda

Supercharging the electric vehicle revolution

Date: Monday, 5th December 2022

Time: 5pm UTC | 9am Pacific | 11am Central | 12pm Eastern

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Driving range often dominates the discussion around electric vehicle uptake but charging speed, price, and convenience are equally crucial considerations for most. As a result, the race is on to scale the infrastructure required to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Who is responsible for creating the electric vehicle charging infrastructure of the future?

What are the main challenges to radically expanding charging infrastructure to meet burgeoning electric vehicle demand, and how can they be overcome?

How will the customer’s charging experience change over the next decade and beyond, both at home and in public?

Which technologies have the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle charging sector?

Securing the car of the future

Date: Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Time: 5pm UTC | 9am Pacific | 11am Central | 12pm Eastern

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The automotive cybersecurity market is on track to double in size to US$10bn by 2030 as OEMs endeavour to protect their increasingly smart cars from malicious attacks, unauthorized access, and unwanted manipulation.

What are the primary types of automotive cyber attacks, and how will the threat landscape evolve in the future?

What are the biggest challenges to protecting future vehicles from cyber attacks, and how can they be overcome?

What impact do regulations and standards such as UNECE WP.29 R156 and ISO/SAE 21434 have on automotive cybersecurity?

How can OEMs and their suppliers establish robust strategies to protect themselves and their customers from increasingly sophisticated attacks?

Achieving level 5 autonomy

Date: Wednesday, 7th December 2022

Time: 5pm UTC | 9am Pacific | 11am Central | 12pm Eastern

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

According to Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, software and autonomous driving will be the real auto industry game-changer, not vehicle electrification. He described the shift to electric vehicles as easy in comparison.

Where are we on the road to level 5 autonomous driving?

What are the main challenges to achieving level 5 autonomous driving, and how can they be overcome?

How safe is safe enough when it comes to autonomous driving?

How will the market for autonomous vehicles evolve over the next ten years and beyond?

Automotive factory of the future

Date: Thursday, 8th December 2022

Time: 5pm UTC | 9am Pacific | 11am Central | 12pm Eastern

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The transition to electric, self-driving, and shared vehicles will bring about a revolution in the way cars and trucks are manufactured, with innovative data, software, and robotic automation solutions playing an increasingly important role.

What are the main challenges to manufacturing the cars and trucks of the future, and how can they be overcome?

How will the level of automation on vehicle assembly lines change in the next decade and beyond?

How will new production models impact the relationship between OEMs and their suppliers?

How can stakeholders decarbonize the automotive factory of the future?

Electrifying road freight

Date: Friday, 9th December 2022

Time: 5pm UTC | 9am Pacific | 11am Central | 12pm Eastern

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Battery electric trucks will play a massive part in the road freight sector’s quest for decarbonization. However, they face stiff competition from hydrogen fuel cell technology and have some way to go before overtaking the diesel ICE as the dominant powertrain choice.

What is the size of Noth America’s electric truck market, and how will it evolve over the next decade and beyond?

What advantages do electric trucks have over their diesel and fuel cell counterparts, and to which applications are they best suited?

What are the main challenges to the widespread adoption of electric trucks, and how can they be overcome?

When will the total cost of ownership (TCO) for electric trucks be similar to or better than the TCO for ICE trucks?

