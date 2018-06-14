The World’s Car Manufacturers (2018 / 21st Edition)

This data-rich report contains comprehensive and consistent information on the financial and operating performance of the world’s top light vehicle OEM groups, in addition to expert analysis and commentary.

The World’s Car Manufacturers report is presented in two volumes:

VOLUME 1: GLOBAL REVIEW + COMPANY PROFILES

This section begins with a review of the car industry in the world’s major producing regions. For each of the key passenger car manufacturing groups covered, the report provides a comprehensive profile, analysing the major operational issues:

Performance – reviews the most recent annual results and the latest interim figures, charting revenue and profit trends since 1983

Business structure – evaluates the business strategy and group structure

Markets – provides details of unit sales within each company’s major markets over the past five years, expansion plans; reviews the impact of the most significant models / platforms and reviews new model plans

Production Strategy – details the latest production developments

Notes on the Accounts – identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company

Volume 1 of the report includes more than 100 charts and tables.

VOLUME 2: FINANCIAL STATISTICS AND PRODUCTION DATABASE

The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major car manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards. This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information on current performance in the global automotive industry. For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the reporting currency, per year since 1983.

Table of contents:

Global demand and industry indicators

Introduction

Global demand

Aggregate sales and operating profit

Aggregate revenue

Manufacturer operating margins

Industry structure

BMW Group

Overview

Recent performance

Business structure

Markets and Models

Production

Notes on financial statistics

Same for:

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Mazda

Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Company

Porsche

Proton

PSA Group

Renault Automobile

Subaru

Suzuki

Toyota

Volkswagen Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

METHODOLOGY AND EXCHANGE RATES

Glossary of financial statistics

Performance ratios

Exchange rates

APPENDIX 1

(Excel) Model Plans

APPENDIX 2

(Excel) Production by group, region, brand, model

APPENDIX 3

(Excel) Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (euro)

APPENDIX 4

(Excel) Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (native currency)

APPENDIX 5