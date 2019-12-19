The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2020

The latest Automotive World new vehicle market outlook report discusses the light vehicle and truck demand in 2020

   December 19, 2019
The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2020

The global light vehicle (LV, <3.5t) market has mirrored the global economy in performing more weakly than anticipated a year ago. Against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth, global LV demand is now expected to drop by over 4% to just under 89 million units, with global demand for >6t trucks expected to fall by 1.6% from its 2018 peak.

The 2020 edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report examines the impact of a weakening global economy on passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy truck demand, and presents an outlook for the global automotive industry in 2020.Table of contents

    • Executive summary
    • Economic outlook
    • Light vehicle demand
    • Truck demand

Close
Close