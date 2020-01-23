The automaker data book – Q4 2019

Automotive World‘s ‘The automaker data book’ is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major light vehicle (LV) makers and the markets in which they operate.
This report includes the following:
- Quarterly financial results, updates and analysis of recent activities of the world’s top 17 LV makers
- Current year forecasts for global LV demand by region
- Year-to-date change in new LV registrations for Top-40 markets
- Annual new LV registration data at Region/ Market/ Group/ Brand level for all 55 markets
- Annual new LV registration data at Region/ Market/ Segment level for all 55 markets
- Data on the top-50 best-selling models is available for all 55 markets
- Annual LV production data by Region / Market / Group / Brand / Model is shown for 40 producing countries
Table of contents:
- Summary
- BMW
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai Motor
- Mazda
- Mitsubishi Motors
- Nissan
- PSA
- Renault
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Global new registration data (excel)
- Global production data (excel)
