OEM Earnings Watch: Q2 2025

Sales volumes of the 16 major carmakers were, on average, 1.2% lower in Q2-2025 (fiscal Q1 for the Japanese producers) from a year earlier compared with a 2.7% drop in Q1-2025. It was the fifth successive quarter of declining or static year-on-year (YoY) sales. There were eight carmakers reporting lower sales, seven reporting higher, and one (Mitsubishi) unchanged. Changes ranged from -13.5% for Tesla and -10.1% for Nissan to 7.5% for General Motors and 15.1% for Subaru.