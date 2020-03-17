North America’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024

A new Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in North America in the period 2020 to 2024, and how mobility is likely to evolve in the country over the longer term.

In this report, Automotive World first explores the near-term outlook for light and heavy vehicles, with commentary on the economic situation in which North America’s automakers and suppliers are currently operating, and a closer look at the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors.

The second section of the report, ‘Future mobility in North America—the industry perspective’ examines the longer-term transformation of mobility and transportation in the region, addressing topics such as the rise of connected car technology, autonomous vehicle testing, shared mobility, medium and heavy duty truck electrification and the future of the North American pick-up market.

Table of contents

North America is the latest market to be covered in Automotive World’s five-year market outlook series.

…