Navistar production outlook to 2022

February 22, 2018

Although the VW alliance is key to Navistar’s future, the OEM has gone a long way to put its own house in order. It has reduced structural costs by nearly US$1bn since 2012, returned to a net profit in 2016/17 after five years of losses, improved quality and consequently reduced warranty costs. This Automotive World report discusses Navistar’s production outlook to 2022.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview
  • Chapter 2: Alliances, joint ventures & key shareholders
  • Chapter 3: Summary of engine strategy reversal
  • Chapter 4: Markets & models
  • Chapter 5: Manufacturing network
  • Chapter 6: Production forecast

