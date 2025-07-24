Global passenger car registrations, 2024 and 2025(e) – updated July 2025

Global new passenger car registrations data covering more than 50 automaker groups and 140 brands

Updated every quarter and delivered in XL format, this data set contains details of global new passenger car registrations broken down by:

  • Region
  • Country
  • Group
  • Brand
  • Year
