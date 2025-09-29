Global light vehicle sales forecast – September 2025 edition

Demand in the leading light vehicle (LV) markets edged 0.5% higher in August, the seventh successive monthly increase, but the weakest rise of those seven months. The year-to-date (YTD) increase was 3.6%. China accounted for 32% of YTD demand, up from 30.5% a year ago. Excluding China, the YTD increase was 1.4%. The Chinese market has been boosted by government subsidies for electric vehicles and fierce price competition, but growth has slowed markedly in the past two months.