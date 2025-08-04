Global light vehicle sales forecast – July 2025 edition

Demand in the leading light vehicle (LV) markets rose by 5.1% in June, the fifth successive monthly increase, taking the year-to-date (YTD) increase to 4.6%. China accounted for 31% of the YTD demand and 75% of the YTD increase. Excluding China, the YTD increase was 1.6%. The Chinese market has been boosted by government subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and fierce price competition.
