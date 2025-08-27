Global light vehicle sales forecast – August 2025 edition

Demand in the leading light vehicle (LV) markets rose by 2.9% in July 2025, the sixth successive monthly increase, but the weakest rise of those six months. The year-to-date increase was 4.4%. China accounted for 32% of the year-to-date (YTD) demand and 67% of the net YTD increase. Excluding China, the YTD increase was 2.1%. The Chinese market has been boosted by government subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and fierce price competition.
