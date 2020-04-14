Brazil’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

A new Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Brazil in the period 2020 to 2024, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.

In this report, Automotive World first explores the near-term outlook for light and heavy vehicles, with commentary on the economic situation in which Brazil’s automakers and suppliers are currently operating, and a closer look at the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors.

The second section of the report, ‘Future mobility in Brazil—the industry perspective’ examines the issues facing companies seeking to transform mobility and transportation in Brazil. Topics addressed include the potential—if any—for autonomous driving, the slow adoption of electrification, the search for a balance between Mobility as a Service and the success of BRT-based public transportation, and an exclusive interview with the head of VW Truck and Bus on the longer-term opportunities and challenges for commercial vehicles in Brazil.

Table of contents

Brazil is the latest market to be covered in Automotive World’s five-year market outlook series.

