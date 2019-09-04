Future Mobility Europe

7-8 July 2020 @ Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport

Now in its second year, our Stuttgart conference is a two-day event designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. 200+ delegates. 50+ speakers. 10+ tech exhibits.

DAY 1

7.30: Registration and breakfast

9am: Panel: The autonomous vehicle – when, where, how and for whom?

The past decade has seen massive capital expenditure on autonomous vehicle R&D and acquisitions, but it is still not clear if, when, or where mass deployment will become possible.

What is the timeline for mass deployment of fully autonomous vehicles?

What are the main challenges to mass deployment and how can they be overcome?

In which geographic regions are we likely to see early adoption of autonomous vehicles?

Who will be the early adopters?

Are traditional automakers well-positioned in the autonomous vehicle space or will new entrants dominate the market?

9.50am: Break

10.05am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle perception systems

10.25am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle testing

10.45am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle software

11.05am: Deep dive: AI and the autonomous vehicle

11.25am: Break

11.40am: Panel: How safe is the autonomous vehicle?

Around 1.2 million people are lost each year in road traffic accidents and more than 90% of these fatalities are caused by human error. Autonomous vehicles are often touted as a remedy, but recent high-profile accidents have cast a shadow over their future.

What is the current status of autonomous vehicle safety?

Do consumers trust autonomous vehicles?

Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a mass scale?

What role should policymakers play in the evolution of autonomous vehicle safety?

How is the insurance industry preparing for mass deployment of autonomous vehicles?

12.30pm: Lunch

1.30pm: Panel: How do you monetize connected vehicle data?

The evolution of the connected vehicle will lead to the creation of a new revenue pool that a recent report stated could be worth as much $750bn per year by 2030, with much of the growth driven by the data generated by the vehicle and its occupants.

What challenges and opportunities exist in monetizing vehicle data?

Who owns connected vehicle data and who should be allowed to use it?

Are consumers willing to pay for connected services?

Are partnerships the key to unlocking revenue opportunities?

How can vehicle data be protected?

2.20pm: Break

2.35pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle data management

2.55pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle cyber security

3.15pm: Deep dive: Wireless connected vehicle networks

3.35pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle operating systems

3.55pm: Break

4.10pm: Panel: How will UX define the future of mobility?

As modes of transport become increasingly shared, connected and autonomous, the experience of drivers and passengers will be transformed. As a result, user experience (UX) has become more important than ever to stakeholders looking to maximize future value creation opportunities.

What modes of interaction will dominate the future mobility experience?

Will UX become the biggest competitive differentiator for automakers and mobility service providers?

How will UX evolve to reflect a shift away from the traditional vehicle ownership model?

Will UX have the power to influence exterior vehicle design?

How will the UX design process align with the vehicle development and production lifecycle?

5pm: Networking refreshments

6pm: Close

DAY 2

8am: Registration and breakfast

9am: Panel: How do you create a profitable electric vehicle?

The world’s automakers have committed fully to the fledgling electric vehicle market, but they face a major challenge in that most are currently unable to develop and sell EVs at a profit.

Are consumers willing to pay a premium for electric vehicles?

Are regulators doing enough to support the electric vehicle producers?

How will the cost gap between an electric vehicle and comparable ICE-powered model evolve over the next decade and beyond?

How can automakers reduce the cost of electric vehicles?

Beyond cost reduction, how else can automakers boost electric vehicle profitability?

9.50am: Break

10.05am: Deep dive: Electric vehicle battery technology

10.25am: Deep dive: Electric vehicle charging technology

10.45am: Deep dive: 48V electric vehicle technology

11.05am: Deep dive: Fuel cell technology

11.25am: Break

11.40am: Panel: What if all vehicles were electric?

Electric vehicle sales currently represent just 2% of the global market, but penetration rates are gathering pace. With annual growth surpassing 50% in many of the world’s largest markets, it’s time to prepare for an all-electric future.

When could we see 100% electric vehicle adoption and how would this impact the environment?

Is the infrastructure in place to facilitate mass deployment of electric vehicles?

Can the battery industry keep up with electric vehicle demand?

What can cities and governments do to support the transition from ICE to electric vehicles?

How will mass deployment of electric vehicles impact the petrochemical industry?

12.30pm: Lunch

1.30pm: Panel: How will shared mobility impact our cities?

The shared mobility sector has witnessed impressive growth in recent years and represents a huge opportunity to stakeholders who can find creative ways of addressing the transportation pain points caused by the ever-increasing population density in the world’s cities.

What factors are driving growth in the shared mobility market?

Are shared mobility solutions the answer to the congestion and pollution problems faced by the world’s cities?

Which shared mobility solutions will have the greatest positive impact on the world’s cities and why?

What challenges exist in the growth of the shared mobility market and how can they be overcome?

Are cities and governments doing enough to support the evolution of urban mobility solutions?

2.20pm: Break

2.35pm: Deep dive: Ride hailing

2.55pm: Deep dive: Ride sharing

3.15pm: Deep dive: Micro mobility

3.35pm: Deep dive: Mobility software solutions

3.55pm: Break

4.10pm: Panel: How do you spot the next great mobility start-up?

As the evolution of the global mobility ecosystem continues to gather pace, investors are focusing their attentions on the start-ups that are driving innovation across the four ACES trends. However, with more than 90% of all start-ups doomed to failure, stakeholders must choose their investments wisely.

How much is currently being invested each year in new mobility start-ups?

Which stakeholders – automakers, suppliers, tech companies or VCs – are proving to be the most active investors?

Which areas of the mobility ecosystem are currently attracting most investment?

What do investors look for when identifying potential new portfolio additions?

What are some of the common mistakes made by start-ups when seeking investment and how can they be avoided?

5pm: Networking refreshments

6pm: Close