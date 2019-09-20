Future Mobility California

September 2020 @ San Jose

Now in its fourth year, our California conference is a two-day event designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. 200+ delegates. 50+ speakers. 10+ tech exhibits.

DAY 1

7.30: Registration and breakfast

9am: Panel: The autonomous vehicle – when, where, how and for whom?

The past decade has seen massive capital expenditure on autonomous vehicle R&D and acquisitions, but it is still not clear if, when, or where mass deployment will become possible.

  • What is the timeline for mass deployment of fully autonomous vehicles?
  • What are the main challenges to mass deployment and how can they be overcome?
  • In which geographic regions are we likely to see early adoption of autonomous vehicles?
  • Who will be the early adopters?
  • Are traditional automakers well-positioned in the autonomous vehicle space or will new entrants dominate the market?

9.50am: Break

10.05am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle perception systems

10.25am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle testing

10.45am: Deep dive: Autonomous vehicle software

11.05am: Deep dive: AI and the autonomous vehicle

11.25am: Break

11.40am: Panel: How safe is the autonomous vehicle?

Around 1.2 million people are lost each year in road traffic accidents and more than 90% of these fatalities are caused by human error. Autonomous vehicles are often touted as a remedy, but recent high-profile accidents have cast a shadow over their future.

  • What is the current status of autonomous vehicle safety?
  • Do consumers trust autonomous vehicles?
  • Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a mass scale?
  • What role should policymakers play in the evolution of autonomous vehicle safety?
  • How is the insurance industry preparing for mass deployment of autonomous vehicles?

12.30pm: Lunch

1.30pm: Panel: How do you monetize connected vehicle data?

The evolution of the connected vehicle will lead to the creation of a new revenue pool that a recent report stated could be worth as much $750bn per year by 2030, with much of the growth driven by the data generated by the vehicle and its occupants.

  • What challenges and opportunities exist in monetizing vehicle data?
  • Who owns connected vehicle data and who should be allowed to use it?
  • Are consumers willing to pay for connected services?
  • Are partnerships the key to unlocking revenue opportunities?
  • How can vehicle data be protected?

2.20pm: Break

2.35pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle data management

2.55pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle cyber security

3.15pm: Deep dive: Wireless connected vehicle networks

3.35pm: Deep dive: Connected vehicle operating systems

3.55pm: Break

4.10pm: Panel: How will UX define the future of mobility?

As modes of transport become increasingly shared, connected and autonomous, the experience of drivers and passengers will be transformed. As a result, user experience (UX) has become more important than ever to stakeholders looking to maximize future value creation opportunities.

  • What modes of interaction will dominate the future mobility experience?
  • Will UX become the biggest competitive differentiator for automakers and mobility service providers?
  • How will UX evolve to reflect a shift away from the traditional vehicle ownership model?
  • Will UX have the power to influence exterior vehicle design?
  • How will the UX design process align with the vehicle development and production lifecycle?

5pm: Networking refreshments

6pm: Close

DAY 2

8am: Registration and breakfast

9am: Panel: How do you create a profitable electric vehicle?

The world’s automakers have committed fully to the fledgling electric vehicle market, but they face a major challenge in that most are currently unable to develop and sell EVs at a profit.

  • Are consumers willing to pay a premium for electric vehicles?
  • Are regulators doing enough to support the electric vehicle producers?
  • How will the cost gap between an electric vehicle and comparable ICE-powered model evolve over the next decade and beyond?
  • How can automakers reduce the cost of electric vehicles?
  • Beyond cost reduction, how else can automakers boost electric vehicle profitability?

9.50am: Break

10.05am: Deep dive: Electric vehicle battery technology

10.25am: Deep dive: Electric vehicle charging technology

10.45am: Deep dive: 48V electric vehicle technology

11.05am: Deep dive: Fuel cell technology

11.25am: Break

11.40am: Panel: What if all vehicles were electric?

Electric vehicle sales currently represent just 2% of the global market, but penetration rates are gathering pace. With annual growth surpassing 50% in many of the world’s largest markets, it’s time to prepare for an all-electric future.

  • When could we see 100% electric vehicle adoption and how would this impact the environment?
  • Is the infrastructure in place to facilitate mass deployment of electric vehicles?
  • Can the battery industry keep up with electric vehicle demand?
  • What can cities and governments do to support the transition from ICE to electric vehicles?
  • How will mass deployment of electric vehicles impact the petrochemical industry?

12.30pm: Lunch

1.30pm: Panel: How will shared mobility impact our cities?

The shared mobility sector has witnessed impressive growth in recent years and represents a huge opportunity to stakeholders who can find creative ways of addressing the transportation pain points caused by the ever-increasing population density in the world’s cities.

  • What factors are driving growth in the shared mobility market?
  • Are shared mobility solutions the answer to the congestion and pollution problems faced by the world’s cities?
  • Which shared mobility solutions will have the greatest positive impact on the world’s cities and why?
  • What challenges exist in the growth of the shared mobility market and how can they be overcome?
  • Are cities and governments doing enough to support the evolution of urban mobility solutions?

2.20pm: Break

2.35pm: Deep dive: Ride hailing

2.55pm: Deep dive: Ride sharing

3.15pm: Deep dive: Micro mobility

3.35pm: Deep dive: Mobility software solutions

3.55pm: Break

4.10pm: Panel: How do you spot the next great mobility start-up?

As the evolution of the global mobility ecosystem continues to gather pace, investors are focusing their attentions on the start-ups that are driving innovation across the four ACES trends. However, with more than 90% of all start-ups doomed to failure, stakeholders must choose their investments wisely.

  • How much is currently being invested each year in new mobility start-ups?
  • Which stakeholders – automakers, suppliers, tech companies or VCs – are proving to be the most active investors?
  • Which areas of the mobility ecosystem are currently attracting most investment?
  • What do investors look for when identifying potential new portfolio additions?
  • What are some of the common mistakes made by start-ups when seeking investment and how can they be avoided?

5pm: Networking refreshments

6pm: Close

