COMMENT: Musk’s fractious relationship with capital market prompts privatisation plans

Wherever you sit on the subject of Tesla, and it is a universe of opinion that is close to infinite, it is hard to question Chief Executive Elon Musk’s capacity for self-promotion. He is no mean showman. But even by his already high standards, the suggestion – issued not by regulatory filing but by Twitter – that Musk intends to take Tesla private at a valuation of US$420 per share – implying a value of in excess of US$70bn – raises the bar….