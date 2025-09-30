Zoox seeks NHTSA approval to deploy 2,500 robotaxis

Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle (AV) firm Zoox has asked US regulators for permission to commercially deploy up to 2,500 robotaxis lacking traditional controls such as pedals and a steering wheel. The company confirmed it has filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a so-called ‘555 exemption’ under the agency’s Automated Vehicle Exemption Program.
