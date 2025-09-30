Zoox seeks NHTSA approval to deploy 2,500 robotaxis

Zoox seeks waivers from safety rules covering wipers, defoggers and driver-focused crash protection. By Stewart Burnett

Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle (AV) firm Zoox has asked US regulators for permission to commercially deploy up to 2,500 robotaxis lacking traditional controls such as pedals and a steering wheel. The company confirmed it has filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a so-called ‘555 exemption’ under the agency’s Automated Vehicle Exemption Program.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/zoox-seeks-nhtsa-approval-to-deploy-2500-robotaxis/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here