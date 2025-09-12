Zoox makes its public robotaxi debut in Las Vegas

Zoox joins competitors Tesla and Waymo in offering US consumers the opportunity to experience driverless private transport. By Stewart Burnett

After over a decade of technology development, Amazon subsidiary Zoox has launched its first public robotaxi service in Las Vegas, offering free rides via a dedicated app between predetermined destinations along the Strip. The company claims to be the first in history providing fully autonomous ride-hailing using a purpose-built vehicle without steering wheel or pedals. 

