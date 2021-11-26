ZF’s new UK hub offers fresh foundation for CASE development

Connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility development has enacted profound change across all industry incumbents. For many, it has presented the opportunity to reposition businesses and gain ground on old rivals. Few suppliers have taken on this challenge in the way ZF has.

ZF has 106 years of automotive experience, but arguably the last ten years have seen more change at the supplier than the previous 96 combined. While retaining its competencies in internal combustion engine (ICE), in tandem the supplier is forging a clear path to becoming a one-stop-shop for future mobility. Its new talents range from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to cyber security, shared autonomous shuttles and e-motors.