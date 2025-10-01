ZF to cut 7,600 jobs in powertrain revamp by 2030

Chief Executive Mathias Miedreich said the deal breaks “new ground” but acknowledged that the transition will bring “tough cuts”. By Stewart Burnett

ZF Friedrichshafen will cut 7,600 jobs in its Electrified Powertrain Technology division by 2030 under a new restructuring deal with employee representatives. The supplier said the plan, reached with the general works council and labour union IG Metall, is aimed at saving more than €500m (US$586.8m) by 2027 through workforce reductions, shorter working hours and a postponed wage increase, while avoiding forced redundancies.

