ZF reviews job cuts, powertrain carve-out still on table

Germany's second-largest automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has intensified its restructuring programme and no longer rules out compulsory layoffs, as the company grapples with declining sales and industry challenges. Management and unions have also set a deadline of September to decide the future of the struggling powertrain division, with a carve-out among several options currently on the table.
