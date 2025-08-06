ZF opens German CV transmission line with China design

ZF has inaugurated a second TraXon commercial vehicle transmission production line at its Friedrichshafen headquarters in Germany, using design concepts first developed at the company's Jiaxing facility in China. The 1,800-square-metre production line represents a notable reversal of traditional knowledge transfer flows between the automotive supplier's global operations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?