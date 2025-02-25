Zeekr: where next for China’s fastest-growing EV brand?

China is home to roughly 200 electric vehicle (EV) brands today, and competition is fierce. Zeekr joined the fray in 2021, positioned as a tech-centric premium electric brand within Geely Automobile Holdings. The name itself spells out its target demographic, combining the ‘Z’ from Generation Z and the word ‘geek’. It’s proven a magic combination.

In just three years, Zeekr has risen to become the fastest-growing EV brand in China, with volumes in December 2024 up 102% year-on-year and full-year sales up 87%. Outside of China it is pushing into the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe. One day, it might even venture into the US. Giovanni Lanfranchi, Chief Executive of Zeekr Technology Europe, believes the brand’s groundbreaking technology and customer-first philosophy will ensure its place on the global stage.