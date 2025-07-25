Neural networks might not be optimal for commercial autonomous vehicles, opening the field to different approaches. By Will Girling
As autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems proliferate, the value of neural networks to the automotive industry has increased.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Subscribe
Already a member?
https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/zac-proposes-ai-alternative-to-automotive-neural-networks/
Join our LinkedIn Group
Let us help you understand the future of mobility
"*" indicates required fields