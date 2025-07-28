Xpeng sticks with cameras, rejects LiDAR return reports

Xpeng is the only major automaker besides Tesla to attempt the camera-vision only approach to vehicle autonomy. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has emphatically denied reports it would resume using LiDAR sensors, with Autonomous Driving Head Li Liyun dismissing the claims as “nonsense” in a screenshot shared by Vice President Yu Tao on Weibo. The executive warned that spreading such false information would result in action from Xpeng's legal department and government authorities.

