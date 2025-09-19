Xpeng: SAE L2+ harder to perfect than L4 robotaxis

Xpeng Director of Autonomous Driving Candice Yuan has warned that developing advanced driver-assist systems (SAE Level 2+) for passenger vehicles can be more challenging than building fully driverless (Level 4) systems. Speaking to CarNewsChina at IAA 2025, she explained that human drivers’ expectations around speed, comfort and decision-making often prompt them to override assistance features.
