Xpeng: SAE L2+ harder to perfect than L4 robotaxis

Xpeng autonomy chief Candice Yuan thinks bridging from L2 to L4 is the key leap, with mass production of L4 robotaxis set for 2026. By Stewart Burnett

Xpeng Director of Autonomous Driving Candice Yuan has warned that developing advanced driver-assist systems (SAE Level 2+) for passenger vehicles can be more challenging than building fully driverless (Level 4) systems. Speaking to CarNewsChina at IAA 2025, she explained that human drivers’ expectations around speed, comfort and decision-making often prompt them to override assistance features. 

