Xpeng appoints new autonomous driving chief

Liu Xianming will now oversee Xpeng’s efforts to achieve SAE Level 4 autonomy and deploy it at scale. By Stewart Burnett

Xpeng has announced a leadership shuffle: Liu Xianming will now serve as head of its autonomous driving division, replacing Li Liyun in the most significant leadership transition since the departure of Vice President Wu Xinzhou to Nvidia back in 2023. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer announced the change in an internal memorandum on October 9.

