Xpeng announces China-made affordable Mona series for EU

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng plans to launch its mass-market Mona series in Europe in 2026 marking a significant expansion of the company's affordable vehicle lineup into overseas markets. Chief executive He Xiaopeng announced the move at IAA in Munich, telling CNBC that “a variety of Mona products” manufactured in China were set to be shipped out to multiple global markets that year.
