Xpeng and BP Pulse forge “strategic cooperation” on charging

Shortly after announcing a partnership with Volkswagen, Xpeng stated it will also work with BP Pulse to expand China’s charging network. By Will Girling

Xpeng has firmly set its sights on expanding China’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. On 5 January 2025, it announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Volkswagen to create a “super-fast” network. Nine days later, it expanded on this with another partnership, this time with BP Pulse. At a 14 January media event, it stated the two companies would “conduct strategic cooperation” on ultra-fast charging.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/xpeng-and-bp-pulse-forge-strategic-cooperation-on-charging/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here