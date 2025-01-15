Xpeng and BP Pulse forge “strategic cooperation” on charging

Xpeng has firmly set its sights on expanding China’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. On 5 January 2025, it announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Volkswagen to create a “super-fast” network. Nine days later, it expanded on this with another partnership, this time with BP Pulse. At a 14 January media event, it stated the two companies would “conduct strategic cooperation” on ultra-fast charging.