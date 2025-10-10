Xpeng adds two new EREV variants to its lineup

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has submitted regulatory filings for extended-range (EREV) variants of its G6 SUV and P7+ sedan, expanding its hybrid vehicle portfolio beyond the previously-disclosed X9 and G7 models. The applications appear in the latest Ministry of Industry and Information Technology catalogue, representing the final major regulatory hurdle before sales approval.
