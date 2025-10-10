Xpeng adds two new EREV variants to its lineup

Xpeng’s G6 and P7+ EREVs come in addition to variants based on the X9 and G7 models. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has submitted regulatory filings for extended-range (EREV) variants of its G6 SUV and P7+ sedan, expanding its hybrid vehicle portfolio beyond the previously-disclosed X9 and G7 models. The applications appear in the latest Ministry of Industry and Information Technology catalogue, representing the final major regulatory hurdle before sales approval.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/xpeng-adds-two-new-erev-variants-to-its-lineup/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here