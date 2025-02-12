Xos: ‘cautious optimism’ from fleets on wireless EV charging

Electrification will play a key role in decarbonising commercial transport, and battery electric vehicles (EVs) are already making their way into many fleets. Last-mile delivery is proving a particularly good fit, as these vehicles cover less mileage on a daily basis than long-haul and can return to base for a charge every night.

However, considerable obstacles continue to hold back the fleet transition. EVs carry a price premium on their diesel and gasoline counterparts, and charging requirements introduce new complications for delivery schedules and hours of operation restrictions. A growing number of players believe that wireless charging—both static and dynamic—could rewrite the economics of fleet electrification. This setup uses inductive charging, in which power is transferred from coils below the road surface or on a charging pad to a receiver installed on the undercarriage of a vehicle—no plugging in required.