Xiaomi vows to speed YU7 SUV production as orders soar

Xiaomi Co-Founder and Chief Executive Lei Jun has announced his company will accelerate production of the newly-launched YU7 electric SUV after demand exceeded expectations, with locked-in orders surpassing 240,000 units within 18 hours of launch. At an industry event inShanghai, Lei said deliveries have already reached more than 40,000 vehicles in under three months, but acknowledged “a significant gap” between output and customer expectations.