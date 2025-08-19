Xiaomi reports strong H1 EV growth, targets Europe in 2027

Xiaomi has reported electric vehicle (EV) business revenue of CN¥20.6bn (US$2.87bn) in the second quarter, representing 232% year-on-year growth in its home market after a strong market launch in 2024. The Chinese EV maker, distinguished by its software-forward approach to vehicle design and deep integration with its ecosystem of smart devices, also announced plans to enter European markets in 2027.
