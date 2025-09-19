Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 EVs on ADAS safety defect

Xiaomi said fixes will be delivered via over-the-air updates, offering assurance in the wake of a now-infamous ADAS crash involving an SU7. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi has recalled 116,887 of its SU7 Standard Edition electric vehicles in China following safety concerns with the car’s SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The models, produced between February 2024 and August 2025, were found to inadequately recognise or respond to rare but hazardous road scenarios, raising the risk of collisions without timely driver intervention. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/xiaomi-recalls-117000-su7-evs-on-adas-safety-defect/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here