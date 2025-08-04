Xiaomi open-sources voice assistant AI for vehicles, gadgets

Xiaomi has released an open-source voice model targeting automotive as a key focus area, as the Chinese smartphone giant accelerates its push into software-driven electric vehicles (EVs). The MiDashengLM-7B model, which integrates Alibaba's Qwen2.5-Omni-7B technology, is now being deployed in cars where it supports voice commands and offers real-time pronunciation feedback for language practice during commutes.
