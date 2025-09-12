Xiaomi cracks China’s NEV top 10 in August sales

Xiaomi delivered 36,396 vehicles in August, representing a 19.5% month-on-month increase and impressive 177.6% year-on-year growth, securing the newcomer automaker's first entry into China's top 10 new energy vehicle rankings. The technology giant claimed 10th position with a 3.3% market share, a little over a year after first launching its automotive division in March 2024.
