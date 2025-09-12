Xiaomi cracks China’s NEV top 10 in August sales

Xiaomi’s fast rise has led to unusually long wait times, with customers currently waiting as long as 15 months for deliveries. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi delivered 36,396 vehicles in August, representing a 19.5% month-on-month increase and impressive 177.6% year-on-year growth, securing the newcomer automaker's first entry into China's top 10 new energy vehicle rankings. The technology giant claimed 10th position with a 3.3% market share, a little over a year after first launching its automotive division in March 2024.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/xiaomi-cracks-chinas-nev-top-10-in-august-sales/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here