Woven City takes Toyota far beyond cars

The digital revolution kickstarted a massive upheaval within the automotive sector, opening up new technologies and business models. In a relatively short time, vehicle manufacturers have transformed into mobility providers. The focus today is not just on building cars and trucks but more broadly facilitating the way people and goods are moved. At Toyota, the vision extends even further to consider how mobility supports the way people live, and it’s taking physical form at Woven City.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?