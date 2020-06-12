Workhorse pairs electric vans with autonomous drones

The Horsefly business is ramping up as Workhorse eyes an opportunity to become the de-facto hardware provider for last-mile aerial delivery. By Freddie Holmes

   June 12th, 2020

Workhorse Group, the company that bought General Motors’ disused Ohio factory in 2019, has been slowly ramping up production of its electric delivery vans. The disruption of the novel coronavirus pandemic has hampered operations slightly, but a silver lining has come from its ‘Horsefly’ drone business….

