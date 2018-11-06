With more data and better analysis, the truck telematics market is heating up

Innovation is sometimes slow in the risk-averse trucking sector, but truck makers now want to offer customers smarter freight management solutions. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 6, 2018

For all its might, the North American trucking sector is still plagued with operational efficiencies. Along with the continuing boom of e-commerce, these challenges are exacerbated by increased expectations from customers for a highly visible supply chain, allowing them to track deliveries and run their businesses accordingly. The pressure is on for truck-makers to deliver solutions to fleets through their vehicles, and telematics is an important piece of the puzzle….

Close
Close