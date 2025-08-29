Will ZEV pushback on trucks spread from the US to Europe?

European players are increasingly concerned that a pushback on emissions targets in the US could repeat itself in the EU. Four of the leading truckmakers on the US market—Paccar, Daimler Truck, Volvo Group, and Traton Group’s International brand—are backing away from commitments made under the Clean Truck Partnership (CTP). On 11 August 2025, they brought legal challenge against the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and California Governor Gavin Newsom, seeking to nullify zero emission vehicle (ZEV) requirements, which 11 states have adopted.