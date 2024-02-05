Will there be a new vehicle emissions standard after Euro 7?

Revisions to Euro 7 raise questions about whether alternative decarbonisation strategies could require future emissions standards. By Will Girling

After significant delays throughout 2022, the European Commission (EC) published its initial Euro 7 emissions standard in November, which some noted was a relatively low ambition update on the prior Euro 6/VI air pollution limits. The text did, however, include new restrictions on brake and tyre particles.

In December 2023, the EC provisionally agreed a revision that Euro 6 tailpipe emissions limits would be retained unaltered for cars and vans in Euro 7, although limits for trucks and buses would still be lower than Euro VI. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) stated the change was welcome amid the “significant technical and investment challenges” of industry decarbonisation. Conversely, climate-focused NGO Transport & Environment criticised it as an act of “car lobbying” and “greenwashing”.

With the revised agreement still to be voted on by the European Parliament, further changes are not impossible. But what could the latest update mean for Europe’s decarbonisation timeline, and will Euro 7 still be—as the EC previously intimated—the final vehicle emissions standard published by the EU?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here