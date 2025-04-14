Will protectionism restrict automotive innovation in the US?

Practically every week since his resumption of office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump’s tariff-driven trade policy has rewritten the geopolitical status quo. One of his stated aims is to protect and grow domestic manufacturing, putting a spotlight on the automotive industry in particular. But can the rise of protectionism in the US help boost innovation and resolve some of the prominent issues OEMs are facing?
